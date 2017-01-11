Increased Vimto Sales And Acquisitions Drives Growth At Nichols

Soft drinks manufacturer Nichols has revealed that its group revenue for the year ended 31 December 2016 increased by 7.3% to £117.3m, supported growth in both its UK and international businesses.

In the UK, sales increased by 6.9% to £90.7m. The increase has been driven by sales of its core Vimto brand, which were 5% ahead of the prior year, and the incremental revenues from the successful acquisition of The Noisy Drinks Co. Ltd. The group stressed that its performance was significantly ahead of the UK soft drinks market which grew by 0.8% in the year to 3 December 2016 (source: Nielsen).

International sales grew by 8.8% to £26.6m.

In group concluded the trading update by saying it was pleased with its sales performance and expects full year profit and earnings per share to be ahead of the prior year and in line with expectations.

Nichols preliminary results are due to be announced on 2 March.