Innovative Bites Appoints New Group CEO

Innovative Bites has announced the appointment of Peter Tichbon as its new group CEO.

Formerly of Edme Ltd and Allied Bakeries, Tichbon is joining the confectionery wholesaler’s senior management team to support its expansion plans.

The group said that he brings over two decades of experience and a vast knowledge of the British retail market to his new role, specifically in product innovation and business strategy. Tichbon commented: “In joining Innovative Bites I hope to work alongside the team to support the business and further the success of its already thriving product portfolio of confectionery products”.

In his new role, Tichbon will be tasked with consolidating the company’s position within the confectionery market and finding new pathways for growth.

Vishal Madhu, Director of Innovative Bites Ltd, said: “Peters appointment into the business is a key move in our on-going business strategy. Peter brings within him an impressive CV of achievements within the retail sector and a track record of driving strategic business development, so we are thrilled to welcome him on board.”

Since launching in 2008, Innovative Bites has grown to be one of the UK’s leading suppliers of American foods with brands including Hostess Twinkies, Boylan Drinks, Warheads, TGI Fridays Snacks and Cookie Dough Bites. Last year the business turned over £25m in sales and supplied a number of major supermarkets and discount chains across the UK and Europe.