Innovative Bites Seeing Double Digit Growth In Major Grocers

Confectionery group Innovative Bites has revealed that it has seen double-digit growth with the major grocers over the last year.

Innovative Bites now supplies Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco as well as the Co-op and Waitrose. In the past 12 months, it has increased its foothold within top five, adding 1,000,000 cases of product to its annual orders – a 25% increase on 2016.

Vishal Madhu, Founder and owner of Innovative Bites, commented: “As we continue to reinforce our position as the UK’s largest supplier of confectionery and American goods, we are delighted to see such substantial growth, particularly with our Big 5 customers.

“We continue to invest significantly in our core confectionery business, which includes such sweet treats as Twinkies and Baking Buddy Mega Marshmallows, finding new on-trend opportunities to expand our product portfolio, optimising our supply chain, and streamlining our operating model.”

“For our customers, this means improved availability and efficiencies, which in turn allows us to be more competitive in our pricing and has led to increased orders across the board.”