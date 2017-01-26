Ireland’s Ornua To Acquire UK Cheese Firm To Protect Against Brexit Threat

Ornua, the dairy products group formerly known as the Irish Dairy Board, has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire F.J. Need (Foods) Limited, a Cheshire-based cheese ingredients company.

The family-run company includes a cheese cutting, grating and slicing facility, two cheese brands and a distribution fleet. It supplies a range of British and Irish cheese ingredients to the foodservice and food manufacturing sectors.

Ornua said the acquisition was central to its strategy of further strengthening its core businesses in Germany, North America and the UK, adding F.J. Need’s strong competences will also strengthen its UK business’s capabilities in the post Brexit environment.

Ornua already has a large footprint in the UK cheese market and owns the brand Pilgrim’s Choice, which is the country’s number two cheddar brand.

Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua said: “This acquisition will be another important milestone in Ornua’s growth as a global supplier of quality dairy products. We are buying an excellent family dairy business which allows us to significantly strengthen our presence in the UK ingredients sector. The complementary nature of our customer bases and the potential to further scale the business makes this a strong fit for Ornua.”

The acquisition is latest in a series of investments by Ornua, targeting new routes to market for Irish dairy products. The last two years has seen Ornua invest in acquisitions and significant capital expenditure in Africa, China, Germany, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK and the US.

Completion of the F.J. Need deal is subject to UK competition approval.