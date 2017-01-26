IRI Announces Change In Senior Management Team

IRI has announced the appointment of Anthony Graham as Executive Vice President of International Solutions and Innovations to replace Lynda Gammell.

Gammell, who led its Solutions and Innovations (SI) team in Europe for six years, is returning to the U.S. to take up a new role, leading the product management of IRI’s Shopper KnowledgeBase (SKB), reporting to Robert Tomei, President of Consumer & Shopper Marketing and Core Content (POS) Product Management, IRI.

The company said that Gammell will provide direction and oversight of IRI’s SKB database of millions of shoppers from a wide variety of U.S. sources. She will serve as a centralised point of contact to collect and incorporate requirements into the ever-expanding use cases (i.e. insights, advanced analytical models and solutions) that serve as a core data asset for the company.

In her new role, Gammell will help to accelerate the transformation of the industry through increasing focus on the shopper, leveraging IRI Liquid Data household assets and capabilities.

Graham took on his new role at IRI on 3 January, based at IRI’s office in Bracknell. Prior to this role, he was in South Africa for four years at Edcon, the largest clothing retailer in sub Saharan Africa, where he was Customer & Omnichannel General Manager. He previously worked at The Boots Company, McKinsey & Company, Aimia and Barclaycard in roles including Customer Loyalty, Customer Insight, Data Analytics and Client Leadership.

Graham will now lead IRI’s International SI team, tasked with ensuring that the division continues to innovate and develop relevant and powerful solutions for IRI’s clients.

José Carlos González-Hurtado, President of International, IRI, said: “We are delighted at the appointment of Anthony. He brings more than 20 years of expertise in data analytics, customer centricity and digital marketing to his new role and a very strong knowledge of the consumer retail market.

“He has successfully created several leading loyalty programmes and customer databases in the UK and South Africa, and his strong customer engagement has enabled him to lead business development efforts and partner relationships with a variety of blue chip organisations. His consumer retail knowledge combined with his strong analytics expertise in international environments will play a key part in realizing our ‘Growth Delivered’ strategy.”

Graham added: “In today’s market, winning organisations are getting closer to their customers through understanding them better. The combination of big data, analytics and technology has transformed the level and speed of customer insight, enabling businesses to make better customer focused decisions, faster. I am very excited to have joined IRI at this moment in time, when IRI’s superiority in these areas, enable us to accelerate growth for our retail and manufacturer Clients.”