Kallø Secures Contract To Supply NHS Food Outlets

Kallø, the natural food brand owned by Wessanen UK, has secured a major new deal that will see a selection of its single-serve snacks made available to all NHS Trust cafés and shops.

With its focus natural ingredients, Kallø said its range had met the NHS Commissioning for Quality and Innovation (CQUIN) guidelines which aim to help improve the health and wellbeing of staff and patients.

Across the country, outlets owned by the NHS Trusts will now be able to order select Kallø products from the NHS supply chain. This includes Kallø’s Rice Cake Thins – both the milk and dark chocolate topped variants – Kallø’s sundried tomato and herb rice cakes, sea salt and vinegar rice cakes, and caramel rice cakes.

Hayley Murgett, Kallø Brand Controller at Wessanen UK, commented: “This new deal with the NHS Trust presents a great opportunity for us to increase brand awareness and offer patients, visitors and staff the chance to pick a healthier snack choice. We were selected because we can tick many boxes for the NHS – our range is gluten-free, suitable for vegetarians and low in calories – which means it suits a range of customer needs.

“We are delighted to have secured this deal and look forward to working with the NHS going forwards.”

In recent years, the NHS has been making a concerted effort to make the food offering in hospitals healthier as part of the government’s wider drive to reduce obesity levels in the UK. Back in April, the NHS announced that retailers operating in its hospitals will be banned from selling sugary drinks next year unless action is taken to drastically reduce sales of such products.