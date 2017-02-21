Kerry Group Reports Robust Year End Results; CEO To Retire

Ireland’s Kerry Group has reported better-than-expected year end results and announced that its Chief Executive Stan McCarthy will step down from the role in September.

For the year ended 31 December, the group’s trading profit increased 7.1% to €750m on the back of 3.6% growth in revenues to €6.1bn.

Its consumer foods division, which owns brands such as Dairygold, Cheesestrings, Wall’s, and Mattessons, saw revenue rise by 2.1% to €1.3bn with trading margins up 30bps to 8.8%.

Meanwhile, the group’s Taste and Nutrition division grew by 4% to €4.9bn with margins up 60bps to 14.7%.

Kerry said its businesses “responded well to the prevailing business environment, increased currency volatility and marketplace changes by accelerating product innovation and improved commercial effectiveness.”

It added: “Health and wellness trends continued to drive ‘nutritionally minded’ consumer choice, increasing demand for taste, active nutrition, higher protein, natural, ‘free-from’, authentic, clean-label, convenience food and beverage products.”

McCarthy will retire in September, having been in the role for over nine years. He will succeeded by Edmond Scanlon, who is currently Chief Executive of Kerry Asia Pacific and joined the business in 1996 at a graduate.

Commenting on today’s results, McCarthy said: “In 2016 Kerry delivered good volume growth and a strong financial performance including sustained business margin expansion, record free cash generation and 7.1% growth in adjusted earnings per share. The Group remains confident of its ability to sustain profitable growth throughout global markets. In 2017 we expect to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share”.