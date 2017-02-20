Kraft Heinz Ends Pursuit Of Unilever

Just 48 hours after proposing one of history’s biggest-ever corporate mergers, Kraft Heinz has abruptly called off its pursuit of Unilever.

Kraft Heinz made a surprise $143bn (£115bn) offer for Unilever on Friday in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant that would have united some of the biggest brands in the industry. The proposal was flatly rejected by Unilever who said it “fundamentally undervalues” its business and that it saw “no merit, either financial or strategic” in such a deal. Kraft stated it was looking forward “to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction”, suggesting it could return with an improved proposal.

However, a joint statement was issued on Sunday which said: “Unilever and Kraft Heinz hereby announce that Kraft Heinz has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.”

It added: “Unilever and Kraft Heinz hold each other in high regard. Kraft Heinz has the utmost respect for the culture, strategy and leadership of Unilever.”

Michael Mullen, a spokesman for the US-based company, added: “Kraft Heinz’s interest was made public at an extremely early stage. Our intention was to proceed on a friendly basis, but it was made clear Unilever did not wish to pursue a transaction. It is best to step away early so both companies can focus on their own independent plans to generate value.”

Kraft Heinz had said that its proposal aimed to create a leading consumer goods company with a mission of “long-term growth and sustainable living.” However, the government was reportedly uneasy about the possible deal amid fears that it could lead to jobs cuts in the UK, as well as in The Netherlands where Unilever also has significant operations.

Meanwhile, Paul Polman, Chief Executive of Unilever, had reportedly urged the company’s largest shareholders to reject Kraft Heinz’s advances, stressing that a takeover would destroy its long-term approach.

George Salmon, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst, said: “It was always going to be a difficult pitch to convince shareholders to relinquish their grip on Unilever, given the expectations for the company to keep churning out resilient growth in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, the Financial Times suggested the early leaking of the US group’s interest in Unilever made it hard for it to negotiate an agreement. It quoted an insider who said Kraft Heinz was prepared to “substantially increase” its offer and was ready to make a lot of concessions, including taking on the Unilever name, to make the deal happen.

Unilever is headquartered in both London and Rotterdam and also has shares listed in The Netherlands. This means it is also governed by Dutch company laws and so Kraft Heinz would have had to overcome the complexities of laws in The Netherlands. These call for takeover bids to be judged on a range of tests, such as the impact on employees, creditors, suppliers, customers, and the environment.

Martin Deboo, a Jefferies International analyst, said: “It would appear that Kraft Heinz have underestimated both the intrinsic value of Unilever and the challenge of acquiring control of a Dutch company whose stakeholders would have opposed such a move vociferously.”

The UK Takeover Panel had given Kraft Heinz until 17 March to table an official bid. However, by walking away, it is now prevented from making a another approach for Unilever for six months.

Shares in Unilever closed up over 13% higher on Friday, although they were down more than 8% this morning. Kraft Heinz’s offer was at an 18% premium to Unilever’s closing share price on Thursday.

