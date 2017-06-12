Mars Recalls A Number Of Chocolate Lines Over Salmonella Fears

Mars announced on Friday that it was recalling some of its chocolate lines in the UK and Ireland due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The precautionary recall concerns only the products below with the following best before dates distributed by Mars Chocolate UK and Mars Ireland. The company said that in total, a small amount of the below packaged units distributed in both countries could potentially be affected.

A Mars Chocolate spokesperson said: “Through our routine testing, we have detected the potential presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used to make our chocolate. As a precaution, we are voluntarily recalling certain Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, Galaxy Minstrels and Galaxy Counters and Teasers bars. We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase. If you have one of the products listed above, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement.

“This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected.”