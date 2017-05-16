Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New Chief Executive

Nestlé UK & Ireland has announced that its Chief Executive, Dame Fiona Kendrick, is standing down from the role. She will continue to serve as Chairman.

Stefano Agostini, currently President & CEO of Nestlé Waters Italy, will succeed Kendrick as CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland from 1 July 2017.

Agostini joined Nestlé in Italy in 1989 as Regional Sales Manager, rising rapidly through a range of senior roles, becoming National Sales Director for Nestlé Waters Italy in 2001. In 2004 he transferred to the UK & Ireland market as Country Business Manager for Nestlé Waters UK before returning to Italy three years later as President & CEO of Nestlé Waters Italy.

Kendrick has headed up the group’s UK and Irish market since October 2012, having originally joined the business in 1980. She became Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to the food industry and support for skills and opportunities for young people in 2015. She is currently a Board member of the Institute for Apprenticeships.