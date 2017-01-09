New Gluten Free Industry Association Formed In Response To Strong Growth Of Market

In response to the strong growth of the market for gluten free products, the Gluten Free Industry Association (GFIA) has been formed, with Warburtons and Genius Foods amongst the founding members.

The aim of the association will be to support companies involved in the manufacture and trade of gluten free products with its priorities for 2017 including the development of best practice guidelines on ingredient sourcing and gluten-testing methodology.

The UK market for gluten free products has grown rapidly in recent years, with annual free from sales currently worth £585.6m, a 26.7% increase on the previous year. Sales are projected to reach £673m by 2020. Within the free from market, the gluten free market accounts for nearly 60% of the category and increased by 36% over 2015.

GFIA founder members include Bells of Lazonby, BFree Foods, Delicious Alchemy, Dr Schar, Genius Foods, Mrs Crimbles, Nairns Oatcakes, Northumbrian Fine Foods, and Warburtons.

The GFIA is a full member Association of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and FDF will provide the secretariat for the Association.

Simon Wright, Founder of OF+ Consulting and GFIA Chair, said: “We are very pleased to be launching the Gluten Free Industry Association. The GFIA provides a single point of contact for this fast-changing sector whilst encouraging the major suppliers to come together and share best practice to deliver the high quality their consumers expect.”

Michelle Berriedale-Johnson, Director, FreeFrom Awards, commented: “We are very pleased that gluten free manufacturers are coming together in an attempt to improve consistency and confidence in the manufacture of gluten free foods and especially in the supply chain. This can only be good for the industry and, in the long run, of significant benefit to the gluten free consumer.”