Nichols Makes Strong Start To The Year

Nichols, the soft drinks maker best known for its Vimto brand, has made a good start to its new financial year, whilst also warning of “challenging” times ahead.

In the UK, the group said it continued to outperform the market with reported sales up by 3.4%. This compares to total soft drinks market growth of 1.2% in the same period (Nielsen: ytd to 25 March 2017).

Nichols added that sales in Africa “maintained the growth momentum” from last year, whilst it was a busy period for sales of its Vimto concentrate to the Middle East ahead of Ramadan which begins at the end of May.

Looking ahead, Nichols warned that it expected the UK soft drinks market to “remain challenging throughout 2017 with the addition of currency related input cost inflation to an already price competitive environment”.

Despite this, the group said it currently expects its full year earnings to be in line with market expectations.