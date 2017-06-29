Nielsen Unveils New System That Helps FMCG And Retail Companies Tap Into Emerging Trends

Nielsen has unveiled a ‘connected system’ that aims to help suppliers and retail companies spot emerging trends and act on them by integrating FMCG client data with Nielsen’s retail POS, consumer panel, e-commerce, fresh food and cross platform media data.

The Nielsen Connected System is cloud-based and designed for decision-makers across FMCG and retail companies to “foster collaboration and align organisations to achieve sustained, profitable growth in today’s ever-evolving industries”.

It includes a wide range of data, analytics and role-based applications from Nielsen and an expanding group of partners. The company said that in today’s challenging marketplace, the Connected System delivers actionable, coordinated decision making, aligning organisations around what’s happening with their business, pinpointing the drivers of performance, and identifying actions to drive growth.

Steve Hasker, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Nielsen, commented: “For more than 90 years, we’ve maintained our position as a global measurement leader by responding to market changes and client challenges with resolve and innovation.

“Continuing that tradition, the Nielsen Connected System is the next generation of interconnectivity. This is a direct response to the changes and shifts happening in the FMCG and retail industry. Now more than ever, the industry needs new tools to help align businesses to the right resources to create forward momentum through data fuelled decisions and analytics.”

Nielsen claims its Connected System will bring clarity to what’s happening in the market from every angle. Its media and consumer measurement data (inclusive of retail point-of-sale data, consumer panel, e-commerce, fresh food and cross platform media data) is integrated with first- and third-party datasets, including data directly from its clients and Nielsen’s Connected Partner Program. Its reference data powers the system to make integration across data sources and countries simple. Within this open platform, data sets can be accessed via APIs and connectors, allowing clients to extract the data they need to fit their own technology strategy.

Meanwhile, new Business Intelligence apps will help companies diagnose what’s happening and why within their own business. These continuously updated and embedded apps aim to help retailers and manufacturers get a quick and accurate read on the state of the business, align on a common view and foster collaboration for growth.

Hasker continued: “The future is here, with the foundations of the Connected System already in practice. Today, Nielsen is powering the ability to spot emerging trends, provide a single view into what’s happening, diagnose performance gaps and act on opportunities to confidently move from what’s happening to why to what’s next. We will continue to build and evolve our system over time and look forward to announcing new features over the next year.”

