PepsiCo To Close Walkers Factory In County Durham

PepsiCo has announced that it is planning to close its Walkers crisp factory in Peterlee, County Durham as part of an efficiency drive.

Production at the plant, which employs around 380 staff, will be moved to the company’s other 11 sites in the UK.

A statement from PepsiCo said: “In order to improve the efficiency of our UK snacks manufacturing operations, we are proposing the closure of our factory at Peterlee.”

It added: “Peterlee has been an important site for our business but the changes we are proposing present significant productivity and efficiency savings crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of our business in the UK.”

The company stated that it would consult with employees and union representatives before taking a final decision on the site, adding: “We would also like to reassure colleagues that we will be providing on-going support and assistance from this point onwards.”