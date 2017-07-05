Pladis Appoints Chief Digital Officer

Pladis, the biscuit and confectionery company that owns McVitie’s, has announced the appointment of Anthoula Madden as its new Chief Digital Officer.

She will be tasked with driving the group’s “digital transformation agenda”. The group said a key part of this will be re-shaping its operating model and enabling new IT processes across different geographies and brands.

Prior to joining pladis, Anthoula was a Partner at PwC Consulting, where she led the Consumer Sector and EMEA Digital Front Office Transformation Practice.

Commenting on the new appointment, pladis’s CEO, Cem Karakaş said: “We’re delighted to welcome Anthoula to pladis. Coming from leadership positions at some of the best global consultancy firms in the world, she brings significant experience in global digital transformation. Anthoula will play a key role in adopting new technologies that will support us in achieving our ambitious future growth strategy.”

Anthoula added: “This is an exciting time for pladis as it transforms its operating model and digital capabilities to better serve our customers and consumers as we grow and enter new markets.”