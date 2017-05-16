Premier Foods To Focus On Costs After Challenging Year

Premier Foods revealed today that it would now be focusing more of its efforts on cash generation and cost efficiencies after reporting a fall in annual sales amid “challenging” trading conditions.

The group’s underlying sales for the year to 1 April 2017 fell 1.4% to £790.4m. Underlying trading profit slipped 9.3% to £117m, whilst pre-tax profits were down 11.8% to £74.2m.

Branded sales fell 3.5% to £659.5m, whilst non-branded sales rose 11.1% to £130.9m.

The grocery side of its business saw underlying sales slip 2.6% to £563.1m, held back by weak performance in its second quarter when unseasonable warm weather impacted sales of products such as gravy, stocks and soups.

Premier added that its grocery brands had also been hit by “changing retailer promotional strategies” during the course of the year. It referred to retailer’s moves away from multi-buy deals which had impacted volumes. The group said it was introducing multipack formats such as Ambrosia custard 4-packs to mitigate the adverse effect of this change in retailer promotional strategies.

Meanwhile, Premier’s Sweet Treats unit saw sales growth of 1.9% to £227.3m. Cadbury cake products were said to have performed “very strongly” in the year, with volumes, sales and market share all ahead of the prior year. However, its Mr Kipling brand experienced lower sales due to lower levels of promotional activity.

Chief Executive Gavin Darby described the year as “a challenging one for the industry, with the return of food inflation and changing retailer promotional strategies.” However, he stressed that the group had its grown market share in six of its eight largest brands and outperformed many of its peers in the latter part of the year.

He added: “With the industry changing rapidly, we have updated our strategy to give an equal focus to revenue growth, cost efficiencies and cash generation. In the UK, growing ahead of our categories continues to be a core objective for us and our plans for International are for further strong growth.”

Darby also said he was “excited” by Premier’s global strategic relationships with Cadbury and Nissin and its recently announced cost savings programme which is expected to deliver £20m over the next two years. Darby went on to say that the current financial year had “started on a solid footing”.

NAM Implications: