Product Of The Year 2018 Now Open For Entries

Product of the Year – the UK’s largest independent survey of product innovation in the FMCG sector – is now open for entries for next year’s awards.

The competition has been running for 14 years and is open to all FMCG retailer and branded products. It is aims to shine a spotlight on the most innovative products launched within the past 18 months. Voted for by over 11,500 consumers, the winning products gain more than £730,000 worth of media coverage across consumer, trade and product-specific titles.

Products that receive the Product of the Year seal of approval are able to use it as their key promotional platform throughout the year, including in all consumer and trade, broadcast and print advertising, and social media, plus in-store and on packaging. Typically, this results in sales increases of between 10-15% as a minimum – previous winners have reported a sales uplift of 135% as a direct result of their win.

Mike Nolan, Product of the Year CEO, said: “With the FMCG market becoming more and more saturated each year, Product of the Year creates a tangible point of difference for innovative new products aiming to stand out from the crowd. Consumers know and trust the logo and each year we have some of the biggest and best brands vying for the exclusive stamp of approval. To top the incredibly successful 2017 campaign, the 2018 awards season will see a renewed focus on digital exposure, reflecting the ongoing shift in consumer behaviour towards online engagement.”

Entries for the 2018 awards must be submitted by 31 July 2017 via the Product of the Year website