Reckitt Benckiser Agrees Deal To Buy Mead Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) announced today that it has to agreed to buy US baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition in a deal worth $16.6bn (£13.3bn).

The UK-based group said the purchase would strengthen its presence in fast-growing developing markets, particularly China, and provide “a significant step forward” in its efforts to become a “leader in consumer health”.

RB will pay $90 a share for Mead Johnson, a 30% premium to the stock’s closing price the day before news of talks between the two companies was reported earlier this month.  In total, the deal is worth $17.9bn once the US group’s debt is taken into account.

RB said the goal for Mead Johnson was to perform at the upper end of estimated category growth of 3‐5% per annum in the medium to long term. It estimates that it will generate annual cost savings of £200m by the end of the third full year.

Mead Johnson, best known for its Enfamil brand, is the world’s third-biggest baby food maker, behind Nestlé and Danone.  The deal will boost RB’s consumer health division and expand its operations in fast-growing countries in Asia, where Mead Johnson already holds a large share of the market, as well as in the US. In 2016, the company generated annual sales of $3.74bn, about half of which comes from Asia.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of RB, commented: “The acquisition of Mead Johnson is a significant step forward in RB’s journey as a leader in consumer health.

“Mead Johnson’s geographic footprint significantly strengthens our position in developing markets, which will account for approximately 40% of the combined group’s sales, with China becoming our second largest Powermarket.”

He added: “We are confident that our culture of consumer centric innovation and our expertise in scaling global brands will deliver significant growth for the Mead Johnson portfolio.”

NAM Implications:
  • Obvious gains in terms of geographical coverage and category infill.
  • Given the complementary nature of the product portfolio fit, it unlikely that there will be major issues ref. Competition regulations, so anticipate relatively fast implementation.
