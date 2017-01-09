Sales At Science In Sport Jump 30%

Sports nutrition firm Science in Sport (SiS) has revealed another strong year of growth, supported by online and overseas expansion, as well as its increasing presence in the grocery channel.

The company, which develops, manufactures and markets sports nutrition products for athletes and sports enthusiasts, saw its sales jump 30% to £12.24m in the 12 months to 31 December 2016.

It said that investment in its scienceinsport.com platform and operations resulted in a doubling of direct sales year-on-year. Third-party online retailers and the grocery channel also delivered “robust growth”, while it made healthy distribution gains in the Independent channel.

Development of international markets remained a key focus for the business during the year. Its new Australian operation was said to have delivered sales ahead of plan, whilst investment was made in e-commerce websites in the US, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands in the second half of the year. The company stated that the US and Italian markets will be a particular growth focus during 2017.

SiS added that together with capital investment in its Nelson site in Lancashire, production line efficiencies reached new highs during the year, underpinning an improvement in gross margin despite Q4 currency related price increases. It said the outlook for margins remains positive, despite some slight increases in input costs.