Sales Flat At Finsbury Food; Agrees Cake Tie-Up With Mary Berry

Speciality cake and bread manufacturer Finsbury Food Group revealed yesterday that its revenues were unchanged at £156.6m in six month to 31 December 2016. However, operating profit rose 4% to £8.3m, thanks to efficiency savings boosting its margins.

The group revealed that it opened a new artisan bread facility during the period, baking for its retail and foodservice customers. It added that 6 out of its 8 sites are now supplying into the foodservice channel which is providing a “significantly broader speciality bakery range, from artisan and free from breads to snacking and sharing cakes”.

Meanwhile, Finsbury Food said that it was track to launch a new range of cakes later this year after securing a Mary Berry licence. The company has spent months designing a range of nine traditional cakes with the former Great British Bake Off judge, which will go on sale in supermarkets in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the results, the group Chief Executive John Duffy: “The latest set of results reflect a business that has transformed into a diverse, multi-channel speciality bakery group. We have delivered a strong first half performance and this demonstrates the benefits of the group’s investment and strategy implemented over prior years and reinforces our approach to innovation and diversification across our channels, customers and products.”

He added: “Well documented market challenges persist, however the group has prepared well and is continuing to work hard to mitigate against these. Furthermore, the group’s track record of exceptional growth and diversification over the prior years illustrates that it has the right strategy in place to continue to deliver growth and improved shareholder value over the coming years.”