Tyrrells Rejigs Management Team As MD Steps Down

Following its acquisition last year by US company Amplify Snack Brands, crisp maker Tyrrells has restructured its management team.

David Milner, President International, Amplify Snack Brands, has taken on the additional role of CEO UK and Europe. Meanwhile, Phil McCaw joins as the new Group Finance Director and Adam Draper as Marketing Director.

The changes come as Mike Hedges, UK Managing Director, leaves the business after 8 years. Milner said: “It is with sincere thanks for Mike’s contribution to the growth of this business over the years and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”