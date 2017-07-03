UK Still Offers Significant Potential For Irish Food & Drink Firms

Despite Brexit concerns, a new report launched last week by Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, shows that there is a renewed optimism for the Irish food and drink industry’s trading relationship with the UK market, currently worth over €4bn a year.

According to Bord Bia’s Brexit Barometer, almost 80% exporters surveyed believe there is still significant potential for future growth in the UK market, despite the fact that 85% of respondents said they are facing competition from UK based suppliers and 61% don’t have a marketing strategy for the market.

Highlights from Brexit Barometer include:

Whilst strong UK trading relationships exist, the need for competitive insights, focused marketing strategies and customer acquisition plans are critical to future growth.

There was a realisation amongst Irish exporters that dependence is too great on the UK market and diversification will be important going forward.

Over 80% of respondents believe there are viable alternative markets for their products. However, sectors such as beef and cheddar cheese will be challenged to find replacement markets.

To realise new business outside the UK and similar to that of the UK market, localised marketing strategies, along with structured customer acquisition programmes and feet on the ground are critical to success.

Increased lead times, especially when related to short shelf life products, and a complex and intense supply chain, is a key issue facing the industry.

In terms of supply chain risk management, a low level of preparedness is common, with 68% of respondents unsure as to whether their supply chain partners are Brexit ready.

Implementation of new customs controls and potential tariffs is the greatest concern. Overall, there is a lack of understanding in terms of customs compliance and potential tariff costs, with limited customs expertise within the industry.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said: “Brexit will demand a nuanced and concerted response from every level of the food industry. It will require new skills, new approaches and new thinking. We will need to be innovative, agile, informed and prepared as never before.”

She added: “The publication of today’s report is part of Bord Bia’s commitment to develop a data-driven response to Brexit. We now have the hard facts and evidence that permit us to ruthlessly focus on what our industry needs most. Notwithstanding the challenges ahead, I believe Brexit can be a catalyst for real, positive change within the industry and Bord Bia”

Download Bord Bia’s Brexit-Barometer report