Unilever To Acquire Cosmetics Brand Hourglass

Unilever is following through on its pledge to secure bolt-on acquisitions to help grow revenues following Kraft Heinz’s recent failed takeover attempt. The group announced yesterday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Hourglass, a luxury colour cosmetics brand.

Founded in 2004 by beauty industry veteran Carisa Janes, the US company is known for innovation, luxe packaging and product experience. Hourglass products are available online and in retailers worldwide including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Harrods in the UK.

Alan Jope, President Personal Care, Unilever, said: “We are delighted to be adding Hourglass to our portfolio of Prestige brands. The colour cosmetics category has been showing high growth-rates, driven by social media content, channel diversity and democratisation of professional makeup techniques, and it therefore presents a significant opportunity. Hourglass is already a successful brand in this space, offering fantastic make-up products that also deliver skin care benefits, and we look forward to continuing to grow this wonderful brand.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed with the acquisition expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Last month, Unilever announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire the personal care and home care brands of Quala, a consumer goods company in Latin American.

NAM Implications: