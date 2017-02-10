Unilever Launches New Ingredient Transparency Initiative

Unilever has announced a new transparency initiative aimed at providing consumers with access to additional ingredient information about its home and personal care products.

The consumer goods giant claims the initiative goes beyond standard labelling requirements to provide product and ingredient information.

For example, the company will start to voluntarily disclose online the fragrance ingredients included in individual products (down to 0.01% of the product formulation) along with details of the scent the fragrance ingredients bring to the product.

A ‘new What’s in our Products section’ will also be launched on Unilever websites. This will provide consumer with access to information beyond the label, such as Unilever’s approach to developing safe products, explanations of ingredient types and answers to common questions. Individual product information, which will be updated to include the fragrance ingredients, is also provided so that people can look up ingredients and understand their function on the product.

Meanwhile, the group will by enhancing fragrance allergen information for its products. In Europe, Unilever products are already labelled with fragrance allergens in line with regulations. It will now launched a new online search tool to support people with allergies to find suitable products for them. In the US, Unilever will expand its labelling of fragrance allergens on pack to cover its full personal care portfolio.

“We are committed to ensuring people have the information they need to choose the right product for them. So that is exactly what we are doing, going the extra mile beyond what is already on the label. We strongly believe that providing this transparency will help build further trust in Unilever and our brands,” said Unilever’s Chief Research and Development Officer, David Blanchard.

The transparency launched in the US, UK, Netherlands and Germany this week with more European countries due to come online soon.