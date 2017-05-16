Unilever Makes Another Acquisition

Unilever is following through on its pledge to secure bolt-on acquisitions to help grow revenues following Kraft Heinz’s recent failed takeover attempt. The Anglo-Dutch group announced yesterday that it had signed an agreement to acquire the personal care and home care brands of Quala, a consumer goods company in Latin American.

The deal includes leading local brands Savital/Savilé (Haircare and Skin Cleansing), eGo (Male Haircare and Styling), Bio-Expert (Haircare), Fortident (Oral Care) and Aromatel (Fabric Conditioners); with a combined turnover of over US$400M in 2016.

Unilever’s Chief Executive Paul Polman said: “Quala has done an outstanding job of building strong and competitive local brands. The inclusion of these brands in our stable will consolidate our leading position in Haircare globally, and contribute to our Oral Care and Male Grooming businesses, complementing very well our existing offering.”

He added: “The acquisition of Quala’s personal care and homecare business reinforces Unilever’s commitment to our long-term model of compounding growth and sustainable value creation. The active management of the portfolio through bolt-on acquisitions such as this one, and the sustained investment in our existing brands, will help us deliver continued growth ahead of our markets.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last month, Unilever announced that it had agreed to acquire New York-based condiment brand Sir Kensington’s for a reported $140m.