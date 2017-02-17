Unilever Rejects Takeover Offer From Kraft Heinz

Unilever has rejected a takeover offer from US food giant Kraft Heinz. However, Kraft said it was looking forward “to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction”, suggesting it could return with an improved proposal.

If the deal was agreed, it would be one of the biggest in corporate history, with Unilever currently valued at more than £100bn. It would also unite some of the biggest brands in the consumer goods industry at a time of slowing growth.

Kraft’s proposal is rumoured to be around £40 a share – a premium of just under 20% Of Unilever’s opening price this morning.

In a statement to the stock market, Kraft Heinz said it “notes the recent speculation regarding a possible combination of Kraft and Unilever”, adding: “Kraft confirms that it has made a comprehensive proposal to Unilever about combining the two groups to create a leading consumer goods company with a mission of long-term growth and sustainable living.”

It concluded by saying there was “no certainty that any further formal proposal will be made to the board of Unilever or that an offer will be made at all or as to the terms of any transaction.”

Unilever is the world’s fourth-largest consumer goods company by sales, with revenues last year of €52.7bn. Following the revelation, the group’s share price has surged nearly 15%.

Kraft Heinz yesterday revealed that its fourth-quarter sales fell 3.8% to $6.9bn, although profits came in better-than-expected, helped by lower costs.

