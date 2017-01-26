Unilever’s Q4 Figures Come In Below Estimates; Warns Of Further Tough Times Ahead

Unilever has reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter figures amid challenging market conditions that it warned are likely to continue in the first half of this year.

The consumer goods giant saw its underlying sales edge up 2.2% in the 13 weeks to 31 December, although volumes slipped 0.4%. The company said volumes in a number of countries had been weak as consumers and retailers adjusted to devaluation-led cost increases. Meanwhile, the economic crisis in Brazil and demonetisation in India also impacted sales.

For the full year, underlying sales grew 3.7% with volumes increasing 0.9%. Its Personal Care unit saw sales rise 4.2%, whilst sales in its Foods division rose 2.1% despite volumes slipping 0.5%. The group said its Home Care and Refreshment units improved margins with sales up 4.9% and 3.5% respectively.

Underlying sales in emerging markets grew 6.5%, mainly driven by volume growth in Asia and price growth in Latin America. Developed markets declined by 0.2% with volume growth in North America offset by price deflation in Europe.

The group added that gross margin improved by 50bps to 42.7% driven by “margin-accretive innovations” and acquisitions, as well as cost saving programmes.

Chief Executive Paul Polman commented: “We have delivered another good all-round performance despite severe economic disruptions, particularly in India and Brazil, two of our largest markets. This further demonstrates the progress we have made in transforming Unilever into a more resilient business. We have again grown ahead of our markets, driven by strong innovations that support our category strategies. At the same time, we have accelerated our margin expansion even after absorbing the higher restructuring costs associated with the implementation of ‘Connected 4 Growth’, the next stage in our transformation.

“At a time of unprecedented global change, ‘Connected 4 Growth’ will make Unilever simpler, faster and more connected with our consumers and customers, and we are already starting to see positive results. We are also making further progress in reshaping our portfolio, adding businesses in fast-growing segments with the acquisitions of Dollar Shave Club, Blue Air, Seventh Generation and Living Proof. “

He added: “Our priorities for 2017 continue to be volume growth ahead of our markets, a further increase in core operating margin and strong cash flow. The tough market conditions which made the end of the year particularly challenging are likely to continue in the first half of 2017. Against this background, we expect a slow start with growth improving as the year progresses.”