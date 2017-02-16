Wessanen Boosted By Strong Growth Of UK Brands

Netherlands-based healthy and organic food group Wessanen has reported robust year end results, boosted by strong growth of core UK brands.

Overall group revenues rose 9% to €570m, reflecting increased consumer demand for more natural products. Restructuring costs and higher taxes led to net profits falling 38.9% to €22.8m, although underlying EBIT rose 18.7% to €41.2m.

Wessanen’s UK-based brands contributed to the company’s overall growth. Whole Earth, its nut butter brand, enjoyed a year of strong growth in the spreads category, which has seen the brand overtake Sun-Pat to become the UK’s leading peanut butter line. The brand’s value sales have grown by 30% YOY (source: IRI w/e 31st December 2016).

Meanwhile, the group’s organic and natural food brand, Kallo, also reported strong areas of growth in the last year after outperforming the category in both light meals & snacks and cooking ingredients. The brand experienced an increase in value sales of 11.7% in light meals and snacks and 14% for its cooking ingredients. (source: IRI w/e 31st December 2016). Wessanen said that this was supported by a significant increase in distribution, as consumer demand for simple, natural ingredients continued to rise.

Meanwhile, its Fairtrade tea brand Clipper also achieved solid growth, not just in green tea but in black tea too – despite the category being in decline. Wessanen claims that Clipper is the fastest-growing everyday tea brand – growing value sales over the last 12 months by 11% and outperforming the category [source: IRI 52 w/e 31st December 2016, a rate of growth higher than the top 15 brands].

Adding to the brand’s portfolio, Wessanen UK also acquired leading gluten-free brand Mrs Crimble’s in 2016, which it hopes will provide further opportunities for growth.

Gill Green, Marketing Director of Wessanen UK, said: “We’re really proud of how well the UK brands have performed in the last year, which we attribute to an increased level of investment in marketing, and product innovation. The strategy for each brand has been very targeted and consumer driven, focusing on the best ways to appeal to those health-conscious people that make considered buying decisions based on what’s good for their bodies.”

Meanwhile, commenting in the group’s over performance, group CEO Christophe Barnouin said: “In 2016, we continued to make good progress on the transformation to a focused, fast growing, sustainable and profitable business. Our own brands performed ahead of a healthy market and grew 8.5%. Given that we reduced our Private Label and Distribution business, total autonomous growth was 6.0%, in-line with our long term guidance range of 5-7%. Our operating margin went up; EBITE as % of Revenue increased 60 bps to 7.2%.

“In the fourth quarter we have taken further measures to restructure our German business in order to create a base for sustainable profitable growth.”

He added: “We have landed four strategically important acquisitions in 2016. These will provide us with a further strengthened platform for profitable growth across core categories and geographies for the future. The market for healthy & sustainable, especially organic food continues to reflect the trend in consumer behaviour.”