William Grant & Sons Acquires US Craft Distillery

Family-owned Scottish distiller, William Grant & Sons, has announced the acquisition of Tuthilltown Spirits, a craft distillery based in New York State.

Considered the inspiration of the American craft whiskey movement, Tuthilltown produces a number of craft spirits including the award-winning Hudson Whiskey which was acquired by William Grant & Sons in 2010. Based in the Hudson Valley, William Grant & Sons has acquired the entire 36-acre Tuthilltown facility which includes the distillery that produces Hudson and a variety of other local craft spirits brands, a restaurant, and visitor centre.

The acquisition expands the Scottish firm’s business into the booming craft American whiskey distilling sector for the first time. William Grant & Sons’ Chief Executive Officer, Simon Hunt commented: “In 2010, William Grant & Sons bought the Hudson Whiskey brand as we were not only attracted to the possibilities within the American whiskey category but in particular, the authenticity of the Hudson brand and the excellence of the whiskey; the same is true of the distillery. The entire team at Tuthilltown bring an incredible passion to what they do and possess an entrepreneurial spirit that we will whole heartedly encourage.”