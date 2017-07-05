Wyke Farms and OMSCo Extend Partnership To Become Largest Producer of Organic Cheddar

Dairy products firm Wyke Farms and The Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), the UK’s largest producer of organic milk, have announced that they are extending their partnership to expand organic cheese production, distribution and sales.

The two groups plan to more than treble their already extensive range of organic cheese that totalled over 1000 tons last year. The new arrangement will see Wyke Farms sourcing all the milk requirements for organic cheese production from OMSCo, whilst OMSCo will increase its range of specialist organic cheese made by Wyke Farms for export markets, and also take a share in the ownership of bulk cheddar stocks for a proportion of domestic and export sales.

The additional milk will allow Wyke Farms and OMSCo to capitalise on the growth of the organic market on a global scale both to EU spec and USDA spec; something unattainable previously due to restricted milk supplies. The arrangement also allows Wyke and OMSCo to jointly own the maturing cheese stock so that cheddar stock can be built to supply a world market looking for longer matured cheddars.

Rich Clothier, Managing Director at Wyke Farms, commented: “This arrangement means that Wyke and OMSCo have a fit for the future vehicle to supply the best quality organic cheddars to the world market. Our combined scale and efficiency makes us the logical supply partners for organic cheddar. It gives us the capacity and milk supply necessary to expand organic cheese production rapidly. It also gives us access to OMSCo’s different milk types to produce organic cheddar with different attributes and with access to different markets.”

OMSCo’s Managing Director, Richard Hampton, added: “OMSCo has for a long time supplied raw milk to Wyke for organic cheese making, and Wyke Farms have also produced organic cheese, skimmed milk and butter on our behalf using our specialist milk types for markets such as the US, where we have a unique accreditation and access. This new chapter presents an exciting opportunity to drive our joint business together, supporting the development of cheese stocks as well as allowing us to further develop our supplies of UK organic whey for use in our rapidly expanding specialist ingredients business.”

Wyke Farms is one of the largest family-owned cheese makers in Britain selling over 14,000 tonnes annually to 160 countries around the world. Its products are sold in Asda, Co-op, Makro, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.