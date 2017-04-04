A Lesser Known Reason For The Continuing Success Of The Discounters

Most of you are probably familiar with the paradox of choice: The more choice shoppers have, the harder they find it to decide and the less that end up buying something.

The Jam Study is one of the most famous experiments in consumer psychology. Basically, the study found that consumers were 10 times more likely to purchase jam on display when the number of jams available was reduced from 24 to 6. Less choice, more sales. More choice, fewer sales.

