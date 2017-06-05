Accounting Watchdog Ends Investigation Into PwC Audits Of Tesco

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) announced today that it has ended its investigation into the conduct of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and certain members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in their capacity as auditors of Tesco.

The FRC, an independent disciplinary body for accountants, launched an investigation into the auditing and preparation of Tesco’s accounts following the supermarket chain’s 2014 profit overstatement. Questions were raised at the time over whether PwC could have prevented the issue.

In a brief statement, the FRC said it had concluded there was “not a realistic prospect” that PwC would be found guilty of any misconduct. However, it added that it was continuing to investigate the role of certain other members of the accountancy bodies.