Aldi Becomes UK’s Fifth Largest Grocer; Asda Showing Signs Of Improvement

Latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel for the 12 weeks ending 29 January 2017 show Aldi is now the UK’s fifth largest supermarket. The discounter’s sales were up 12.4% year-on-year with its market share increasing by 0.6 percentage points, ovetaking the Co-op and clinching the fifth place slot for the first time.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, commented: “Just a decade ago Aldi was the UK’s tenth largest food retailer, accounting for less than 2% of the grocery market. Since then the grocer has grown rapidly, climbing the rankings by an impressive five places to hold a 6.2% market share. Underpinned by an extensive programme of store openings, the past quarter has seen Aldi attract 826,000 more shoppers than during the same period last year.”

Despite being overtaken by Aldi, the Co-op continued its strong run of growth with sales up 2% – well ahead of the market. Kantar Worldpanel said that a significant own label sales increase of 7% was behind the strong performance, boosted by demand for healthier ranges as consumers kicked off the New Year with good intentions.

Morrisons was the fastest-growing retailer amongst the big four, increasing its market share for the first time since June 2015 with a sales uplift of 1.9% year-on-year. Although growth came from across the store, Kantar Worldpanel highlighted that premium own label was a real bright spot for the chain with sales up by 35% and its revamped The Best range making its way into 14% of shopper’s baskets.

Meanwhile, the data suggested that Asda may finally be on the road to recovery as a result of various improvements in the business implemented by its new management team in recent months. The chain’s sales still fell 1.9%, although this was a considerable improvement on the declines of around 5% for much of last year. Although Asda’s share dropped by 0.6 percentage points over the quarter, the retailer did manage to increase the number of shoppers visiting its stores compared to the same period last year.

Tesco grew for the fifth period in a row, albeit at a slower rate than previously. Its sales were up 0.3% year-on-year, although its market share fell to 28.1%. Sainsbury’s sales performance remained flat, while its share fell by 0.3 percentage points to stand at 16.5%.

Elsewhere, Waitrose, Lidl and Iceland all continued to grow. Boosting sales by 3.4%, Waitrose increased its share of the grocery market to 5.3%, while Iceland – up 8.6% year on year – saw sales growth for the tenth consecutive period. A 9.4% year-on-year sales increase for Lidl buoyed the retailer’s market share by 0.3 percentage points, leaving the discounter holding 4.5% of the UK grocery market.

The overall market continued to grow faster than it did in 2016, with supermarket sales up 1.7% on last year: eight of the nine major retailers saw positive sales growth during the period. Although not significant enough to dampen the market, Kantar Worldpanel said well-publicised supply issues over the past few weeks have affected sales in fresh produce. McKevitt commented: “11 million households buy courgettes annually, but supply issues contributed to 759,000 fewer shoppers buying them this January – that’s a 31% drop in spending compared with the same month last year. Sales of spinach also fell by 12%, in a clear sign that the poor weather in southern Europe has had a tangible impact on British shopping baskets.”

Meanwhile, rising prices – which were recorded over the Christmas period for the first time since 2014 – continued into the new year, with like-for-like inflation on a basket of everyday groceries climbing to 0.7%. Rising prices in markets such as butter, fish and tea were offset by falling prices in categories including eggs, bacon and washing up products.

McKevitt said that if prices continue to rise at the same rate for the rest of 2017, shoppers will find themselves around £27 worse off.

