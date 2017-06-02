Aldi Comes In Second Behind Sainsbury’s In Animal Welfare Ranking

Aldi has beaten three of the UK’s biggest supermarkets to become the second largest retailer selling RSPCA Assured products.

Whilst Sainsbury’s remains the largest supermarket of RSPCA Assured products – with a 53.38% share of wholesale value and 899 different product lines – Aldi is second place with a 15.85% share of wholesales and 346 product lines. The Co-op was third with 10.44% share, followed by Lidl (8.15%), Tesco (6.15%%), and Morrisons (2.74%).

Tony Baines, joint Managing Director of Aldi corporate buying, said: “Animal welfare is important to our customers and we have increased the percentage of RSPCA Assured products we stock in line with this. Our customers know that shopping at Aldi means responsibly sourced products at affordable prices.”

Further de-bunking the popular myth that high end supermarkets and restaurants are always synonymous with higher welfare – whilst discounters and fast food chains can mean lower standards – is McDonalds UK who use more RSPCA Assured products than any other UK restaurant.

RSPCA Assured CEO Clive Brazier commented: “This news flies firmly in the face of the common misconception that you need to shop and eat in ‘high-end’ supermarkets and restaurants to get higher welfare products.

“With their commitment to stocking and using RSPCA Assured products Aldi and McDonald’s have clearly shown that higher welfare doesn’t always mean consumers having to pay a much higher price.”