Aldi And Lidl Shoppers Now More Likely To Vote Conservative

If supermarkets were parliamentary seats, we would be looking at a majority government for the Conservatives following today’s vote, according to a poll by research agency GlobalData.

GlobalData carried out a “nationally representative” survey of 1,886 UK consumers between 1-6 June, asking how they were intending to vote in the General Election and which retailer they mainly used for their food & grocery shopping.

Zoe Mills, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, said: “While the Conservatives would hold Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, and Labour would hold Asda and Morrisons, both Aldi and Lidl have swung to the Tories.

“The Liberal Democrats are third in all the grocers except Aldi, where UKIP pushes it into fourth. Tim Farron’s supporters favour Sainsbury’s and especially Waitrose, where shoppers are almost twice as likely to be Lib Dem voters as they are in other supermarkets. Green Party voters also prefer Waitrose, perhaps unsurprisingly given its ethical credentials. Far fewer shoppers say they will vote for UKIP than in the 2015 survey. Those that will are more likely to be found in Aldi.”

GlobalData suggested that Aldi and Lidl’s targeting of affluent customers in recent years accounts for their swing to the Tories. The two discounters, which have historically been Labour strongholds, have seen a reversal this election with 40.5% and 44.6% of consumers voting Conservative in Aldi and Lidl, respectively. GlobalData said that both had shoppers, which over-indexed for UKIP in 2015, and a greater proportion of these voters have moved to the Conservatives rather than to Labour.

Mills commented: “Changing perceptions regarding the discounters have also seen more affluent consumers opting to do weekly shops at these retailers, as well as the discounters expanding into more locations where the Conservatives have greater support.”

% of consumers Total Tesco Sainsbury’s Asda Morrisons Aldi Waitrose Lidl Conservative 40.2 40.3 42.4 35.4 37.7 40.5 46.7 44.6 Labour 36.5 34.8 33.7 41.2 40.3 38.9 24.4 32.6 Lib Dem 8.4 7.6 10.6 8.6 8.4 5.3 15.6 7.6 UKIP 5.2 4.8 4.9 4.7 5.8 6.9 2.2 3.3 Green Party 3.0 3.4 3.8 1.9 2.1 2.3 6.7 1.1

