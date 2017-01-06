Aldi To Become UK’s Highest-Paying Supermarket

Aldi has announced new rates of pay for its staff in a move that reaffirms its position as the highest-paying supermarket chain in the UK.

Employees at the discounter will earn a minimum of £8.53 per hour nationally, and £9.75 per hour in London, from 1 February 2017.

Aldi’s new rate of pay is the highest in the supermarket sector, well exceeding the Government’s national living wage rate of £7.20 an hour, and topping the Living Wage Foundation’s new voluntary national rate of £8.45 per hour announced in November. The move also trumps its closest rival Lidl, who announced towards the end of last year that it was increasing its minimum pay to £8.45 per hour from 1 March.

Aldi said that total of 3,356 employees in the UK will benefit from the pay increases.

Matthew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK, commented: “We recognise the valuable contribution that our thousands of store employees make every day. Their dedication and commitment is a key reason why Aldi is the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket.”

The company is currently recruiting 4,000 permanent roles across the UK and will open its 700th store next month as it heads towards its target of 1,000 stores by 2022.

Barnes added: “We remain committed to being the best supermarket employer in Britain. This means that we will continue to provide employees with rates of pay and benefits that are the highest in the supermarket sector.”