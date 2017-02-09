Amazon Expands Coverage Of Grocery Delivery Service

Amazon announced yesterday that it has expanded the reach of its grocery delivery service further outside of London.

AmazonFresh now covers 260 postcodes with the service now available in selected postcodes in Hampshire for the first time. The latest expansion means that its Prime members from Woking to Guildford to Basingstoke can order a full weekly grocery shop from the online giant.

Launched in June year year, AmazonFresh was first made available in 69 London postcodes, expanding to 190 Greater London and Surrey postcodes in September and to 260 postcodes as of yesterday.

“With an extensive selection of quality products at great prices and delivery options suited to fit busy schedules, we are excited to offer AmazonFresh to more Prime members than ever before,” said Ajay Kavan, Vice President of AmazonFresh.

“We’ve received positive feedback since the service launched, and we will be working hard to make the service even better for our customers.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Amazon is hunting for suitable sites in the capital to open its first bricks and mortar grocery stores as part of its strategy to expand in the sector.

