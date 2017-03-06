Are you up to date on GSCOP?

British Brands Group’s half-day refresher training will keep you in the know

There have been some big GSCOP developments recently and all buyers are re-trained annually to keep them up-to-date. To keep yourself current too, join the British Brands Group’s half-day refresher training course for those already familiar with the Code. Covering latest developments, Code interpretation and real-world examples, the course will keep you up to speed. Make sure GSCOP works for you by staying as knowledgeable as your buyers.

Register for courses in May or October, or call 01730 821212.