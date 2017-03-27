Are you up to speed on GSCOP?

British Brands Group’s ½ day refresher training gives you the edge

GSCOP policy is constantly evolving, which is why buyers are re-trained annually to keep them up-to-date. To keep suppliers up-to-date too, the British Brands Group runs a half-day refresher training course for those who already know about the Code. Covering latest developments, Code interpretation and real-world examples, the course will keep you up to speed. Make sure you are as savvy as your buyers and that GSCOP works for you.

View 2017 courses, register interest or call 01730 821212.