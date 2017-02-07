Are your Customers asking you to justify your Cost Price Increase?

With your customers wanting lower prices whilst at the same time your costs are going up, we know that getting a cost price increase away is one of the most challenging commercial situations suppliers can face – with wide ranging implications for your business if it isn’t executed well whilst being faced with ‘please fill in this price increase request form’ from your customers.

At Sentinel, respected Industry expert and commentator David Sables has designed a one day workshop to help you fully realise your cost price increase in the face of anticipated rejection and challenge from your trade customers.

Areas covered include:

Communicating the increase

Internal alignment to prepare for deadlock

Commercialising the opportunity

Handling deadlock and Trading

Handling tactical buyers

Getting to resolution and managing the aftermath

How to keep spend back under control

Managing the post Brexit PR angle

The Workshop consists of both theory and execution with both plenary and role play sessions and is delivered by ex-senior sales and buying leaders. You will leave with increased confidence and a consistent, aligned, commercial sustainable approach to the realisation of incremental Cost Price Increase revenue.

We still have places available on our ‘open’ workshops at our Windsor HQ on 3rd March and 12th May at a cost of £595 per delegate.

For further information or to book your place, please contact Heather on 01753 867 979 887514 or by email to info@sentinelmc.com

Alternatively, if you would be interested in running a ‘closed’ event dedicated solely to your team, please contact us on info@sentinelmc.com for details.