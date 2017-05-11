Asda Aiming To Become UK’s Biggest Craft Beer Retailer With Launch Of 100 New Lines

Asda has confirmed that it is extending its craft beer offering, reducing duplication of its existing beers and lagers range and adding over 100 new craft beers to its offering, including several exclusive products.

The retailer said the introduction of the new lines to its stores around the country will meet a growing customer demand for craft beer. Up to 10% of Asda’s beer space will now be dedicated to craft beer, helping introduce more regional beers to areas outside of their locale.

Asda said the new range will offer “quality products at market leading value” whilst giving customers an opportunity to learn more about the craft beer movement through on-shelf material.

Hywel Evans, Asda’s Ale & Craft Beer Buyer, commented: “With the craft beer movement gaining speed, we hope these changes will help Asda become a real destination for craft beer drinkers – both those familiar with the products and those just entering the category. Recent Mintel research shows that over 40% of consumers want to try craft beer over any other variety, so we want to build the most credible range out of the major retailers through adding over 100 new lines including regional beers.”

New beers added to the range include Cutloose Pilsner, which was named one of the best 16 beers in the world; Schrodinger’s Cat, a hop-forward bitter from Hull-based Atom Brewery; BAD Co’s Pale Aura, a dry-hopped, fruity session pale ale, and a selection of American beers, including Stone IPA from the West and Harpoon IPA from the East Coast.

Asda has also recently undertaken one of the largest reviews of its wine offering, reducing range duplication by 25%, whilst adding more premium wines as part of its existing Extra Special range. The range, which was last reviewed in 2015, now comprises around 600 wines in total. The supermarket is also revamping its range of spirits, introducing a selection of craft gins, rye whiskies, vermouths and tequilas.

Asda’s new range of craft beers will be available in its stores from 24 May.