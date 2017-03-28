Asda Becomes The First Supermarket To Use Vegan Society Trademark

Asda has become the first supermarket in the UK to use the official Vegan Society trademark on its food & drink products.

The supermarket has started putting the charity’s Vegan Trademark on 16 different items, some of which have already reached the supermarket shelves, and more products will be released in the next few months.

Asda joins companies such as Alpro, Lush, Original Source and Ikea in taking the Trademark, which can now be seen on around 24,000 products spanning some 800 companies.

George Gill, Chief Executive of The Vegan Society, said: “Asda’s move reflects the nation’s changing eating habits towards healthier and more compassionate choices, setting a great example for other supermarkets, which has been reflected in the positive comments on social media in reaction to this news.

“Providing vegan options makes clear commercial sense for retailers, who can open up their market to a fast-growing number of vegans worldwide. “

Lizzy Massey, Vice President Asda Own Brand, added: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we know that they have different needs and demands from our products. That is why we have listened to feedback from our customers and are proud to put vegan labelling on our own brand products.”

Asda’s products registered with the Vegan Trademark include: