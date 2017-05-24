Asda Extends Craft Beer Offering In Scottish Stores

After earlier this month outlining its ambition to become the UK’s biggest craft beer retailer, Asda has revealed that it has significantly extended its offering across its stores in Scotland.

The retailer has collaborated with 10 local breweries to bring an additional 25 new craft lines to its shelves, with a contract value of £875k between them all.

For five breweries – Black Isle, St Andrews, Bellfield, Tempest and Alchemey – it is their first listing with Asda after being recruited through the supermarket’s relationship with Craft Beer Clan, bringing an additional 12 new product lines on shelf.

The other five breweries are seeing their ranges extended. These include Deeside Brewery, who’s Lager 500ml is exclusive to Asda, Belhaven Brewery, Wooha, Lerwick and Heather Ale Williams Bros.

The new deals mean that Asda’s stores across Scotland will now stock over 100 Scottish beers, ales and ciders.

The retailer said that majority of the new lines will be available in a 330ml format to meet increased demand for smaller, single serve bottles and cans.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, commented: “The craft beer culture continues to grow, and it’s clear customers are trading up to more premium beers, particularly ones which come from local brands.

“The new lines we have launched are all premium quality and will give customers a more local choice, with a variety of flavours to suit every palate and occasion.”