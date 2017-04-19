Asda Products Go On Sale In China

Asda own label products have gone on sale in China after Walmart agreed a partnership with the country’s second-largest ecommerce company JD.com.

Asda products including items such as biscuits, coffee, tea bags, nuts, energy bars, and baby foods, are now available of JD.com’s cross-border platform, JD Worldwide, giving the brand access to over 200 million customers. All the products are sourced from the UK with Asda planning to grow the selection of products available in the months ahead to take advantage of Chinese consumers growing appetite for imported grocery goods.

The move is latest development in a strategic alliance between Walmart and JD.com, which began in June of last year.

“Walmart is delighted to provide JD.com’s 226 million customers access to Asda’s quality British products at competitive prices,” said Ben Hassing, Senior Vice President of Ecommerce of Walmart China. “The progress that we’ve made in our alliance with JD.com in less than a year provides a hint at the tremendous developments that still lie ahead.”

Carol Fung, President of JD Fast Moving Consumer Goods, added: “Chinese consumers increasingly appreciate and value the quality of British brands and we expect this Asda store to be warmly welcomed by our customers.”