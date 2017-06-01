Asda Reduces Payment Terms For Small Suppliers To 14 Days

Asda has slashed its payment terms for small suppliers to 14 days as part of its efforts to “work more effectively” with its supply base.

The retailer said the move will benefit around 1,200 small suppliers with up to £250,000 business with Asda. The first group of around 430 suppliers have moved to the new terms today.

Back in March, Morrisons announced that it was reducing its payment terms for smaller suppliers to a maximum of 14 days, following similar moves by Waitrose and Tesco in the last couple of years.

Asda said its move adds to a number of mechanisms which it has put in place to support its supply base, including simplifying its Terms and Conditions and providing access to early payment finance options. Strengthening its ties with suppliers should help Asda as strives to restore sales growth amid the difficult trading conditions.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Our relationship with our suppliers is vital to ensuring we can do the best job for our customers and we continue to focus on building strong partnerships with them, many of whom have been with us for decades. We’re always looking at ways we can work more effectively together and we believe it is the right thing to do to reduce our payment terms to fourteen days for our smaller suppliers.”

The reduced payment terms were welcomed by Philip King, Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management, who commented: “Treating suppliers fairly by accelerating payments, simplifying terms and conditions, and offering supply chain finance are important tools for maintaining a strong customer/supplier relationship. Certainty of payment, and professional credit management, help businesses of all sizes to better plan for the future.”

