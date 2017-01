Having overtaken Sainsbury’s last month, Asda has held on to the number two spot in Northern Ireland’s grocery sector.

Latest figures from Kantar Worldpanel for the 52 weeks to 1 January 2017, show Asda’s share of the market in the region slipped slightly to 17.4%, although it remained ahead of Sainsbury’s on 17.2%.

Meanwhile, Tesco remained way out in the lead with its share increasing to 34.7%.