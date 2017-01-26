Asda’s Income Tracker Shows Family’s Spending Power Increased Last Month But Inflation Threat Growing

Latest figures from Asda’s Income Tracker show families enjoyed £202 of discretionary income in December– a 4.4% increase from the same time last year. However, the data suggests that rising inflation will impact consumers spending power in the months ahead.

The inflation rate hit 1.6% in December – the highest rate for 18 months with the weakened pound and rising oil prices driving the increase.

Asda said the rise in inflation put more pressure on families spending power, although it was cushioned by an equivalent increase in net income. Up 2.3% year on year, family’s net pay meant that an increase in the prices of essential items didn’t affect their disposable income by as much.

Food prices in December remained lower by 1.1% year on year, however month on month, food prices saw a 0.8% increase compared to November. And it is not only essential items that inflation is affecting, December also saw an increase in the cost of restaurants and hotels.

There was some relief on households as electricity and gas prices eased compared to those at the end of 2015, which helped keep household bills down. Low interest rates also helped to keep mortgage interest payments down, which were 6% cheaper year on year.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As we begin 2017, it is clear to see that prices are at the top of customers’ minds, across a range of different categories. It is pleasing to see that families across the UK are still seeing growth in their spending power, despite the pressure customer price inflation is putting on the price of essential items.

“It will be interesting to see what the income tracker reveals this year, and we will be watching closely to spot the key changes for customers each month.”