Asda’s Sales Continue To Fall But Showing Signs Of Improvement

Walmart has revealed that Asda’s like-for-like sales fell again in its latest quarter, although the figure was a marked improvement on the chain’s dismal performance over the past year.

During the fourth quarter to 31 December 2016, Asda’s comparable sales declined 2.9%, compared to a 5.8% fall the previous period.

Walmart’s President and CEO, Doug McMillon, commented: “In the UK, we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing this with urgency. I’m glad comp store sales improved during the fourth quarter, but we have a lot of work to do.”

Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer, Brett Biggs, added: “Turning to the UK, net sales declined 0.6% and comp sales declined 2.9% in the quarter. We have a lot of work to do in this market, but we’re encouraged by some early signs of traction with improvements in the customer value proposition.”

Meanwhile, Asda’s CEO, Sean Clarke, said: “We are encouraged by the early signs of our customers responding positively to the hard work that’s been happening in our stores throughout 2016, which saw us welcome over 140,000 customers back to Asda this last quarter. We are putting customers first and have sharpened our prices, improved our ranges and availability, all with friendly service. While we have a lot to do, it is great to see our colleagues, who really make the difference, engaged in this change in doing what’s right for customers.”