Booker Still Expects To Complete Merger With Tesco Late This Year Or In Early 2018

Alongside robust year end results, Booker has stressed that the timetable to merge its business with Tesco remains on track and the £3.7bn deal is likely to be completed by early 2018 at the latest.

Since announcing the deal back in January, the two sides have been engaging with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), who is assessing the impact of the tie-up on the wider grocery market. Despite concerns by rivals businesses and independent retailers, the regulator has yet to formally confirm the start of a Phase 1 investigation.

It a statement issued today, Booker said: “We are continuing to assist the UK competition authorities in their ongoing consideration of the merger and it is expected that the merger will complete in late 2017 / early 2018, subject to, amongst other things, the necessary shareholder approvals. During this process Booker will ensure it is ‘Business as Usual. We are excited by the opportunities the merger creates for consumers, our customers, suppliers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Since announcing the deal, Tesco’s board has faced criticism from some of the retailer’s main investors who are fearful the group is overpaying and that the tie-up with the wholesaler could be a major distraction from the ongoing turnaround efforts in its core supermarkets. However, the group was given a boost last week when its former Chief Executive Sir Terry Leahy gave his blessing to the deal, saying it was a “front foot play” that should help both businesses.

Booker posted robust year end results today which are expected to be used to convince Tesco investors about the merits of the tie-up. In the year to 24 March 2017, the wholesaler’s pre-tax profits rose 15% to £174m, in line with analyst forecasts and ahead of the previous year’s 9% increase.

As flagged in an update in March, the group’s total sales climbed 6.7% to £5.3bn. Like-for-like non-tobacco sales increased by 2.8%, whilst like-for-like tobacco sales fell by 4.6%, impacted by the display ban and new plain packaging restrictions coming into force.

Booker said it Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens and Londis retail banner were “working well”, whilst Booker Direct, Ritter-Courivaud and Chef Direct had a “good year”.

The group added that revenues in the first seven weeks of its new financial year were ahead of the previous year. However, did not give a more detailed outlook due to Takeover Code rules on forward-looking statements.

Charles Wilson, Chief Executive of Booker, said: “Booker Group had another good year. Our plan to Focus, Drive and Broaden the business remains on track. Customer satisfaction was strong and sales and profits were the best we have ever achieved.”