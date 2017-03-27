Booths To Start Selling Its Products In Malaysia; Interested In Amazon Move

Northern-based supermarket chain Booths is set to start selling its products in Malaysia via a tie-up with Hong Kong-based retail giant Dairy Farm International.

The family-owned retailer, which has yet to open a store in the South of England, told the Telegraph that it has agreed a deal which will see its best-selling products, including chutneys, jams and puddings, sold 19 Dairy Farm-owned shops across Malaysia.

In an interview with the newspaper, Booths’ Chairman Edwin Booth said: “They like that there are people called Booth who love what they sell. It’s the story, the heritage that gives people over their a great deal of reassurance, particularly when it comes to food. Our brand almost by default is very attractive over there.”

Meanwhile, Booth also revealed that he had been keenly watching Morrisons’ wholesale deal with Amazon Fresh. He said his chain could be interested in pursuing a similar deal, adding: “We’re keen to get Booths product into people’s homes.”